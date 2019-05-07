Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mr Justice Joseph Yau found the international element aggravated the men’s crimes and increased their prison terms but awarded them a one-third discount for timely pleas. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Five Taiwanese men smuggled almost HK$6 million worth of Ice and ketamine into Hong Kong after being given free Cambodia trip and promised cash reward

  • Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport found bags of suspected drugs wrapped around their bodies
  • Three of the men said strangers had contacted them by phone and on WeChat to offer them free trip to Cambodia with a cash reward upon return
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 6:46pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 6:46pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mr Justice Joseph Yau found the international element aggravated the men’s crimes and increased their prison terms but awarded them a one-third discount for timely pleas. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.