Five Taiwanese men smuggled almost HK$6 million worth of Ice and ketamine into Hong Kong after being given free Cambodia trip and promised cash reward
- Customs officers at Hong Kong International Airport found bags of suspected drugs wrapped around their bodies
- Three of the men said strangers had contacted them by phone and on WeChat to offer them free trip to Cambodia with a cash reward upon return
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Mr Justice Joseph Yau found the international element aggravated the men’s crimes and increased their prison terms but awarded them a one-third discount for timely pleas. Photo: Fung Chang