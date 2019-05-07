Channels

The tip of security guard Tong Kang-choi’s left thumb was bitten off in the fight. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Assault charges dropped against middle-aged pair over fight on crowded Hong Kong train that resulted in one losing tip of thumb and facial injuries on other

  • Prosecutors withdraw charges against clerk Yu Wai-keung, 54, and security guard Tong Kang-choi, 64
  • Pair agree to keep the peace in the next 12 months
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:23pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:40pm, 7 May, 2019

