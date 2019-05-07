Commuter chaos at Kowloon Tong MTR station the day after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. Photo: Edward Wong
State of emergency law following extreme weather events such as Typhoon Mangkhut not needed say Hong Kong officials
- Deputy security minister Sonny Au tells Legco meeting government’s mechanism to prepare for and respond to super typhoons has been effective
- Lawmakers across political spectrum say such guidelines do not go far enough to protect employees from being forced to work
