The report says the proposed extradition bill could expose US citizens in Hong Kong to being handed over to Beijing on false pretences. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong extradition bill could pose risk to US national security and economic interests, warns congressional report
- The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says the proposed measures mean US citizens could end up being handed over to China for trial
- The report also suggested the bill, if passed, might provide grounds for the US to re-examine elements of its current relationship with Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam arriving for an Exco meeting on Tuesday morning. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill, but government will hear public concerns
- The chief executive says security minister John Lee and justice minister Teresa Cheng will address public doubts on Tuesday afternoon
- Lam also softens her tone from last week, saying she is willing to talk to opposition lawmakers, but there will still be no changes to the bill
