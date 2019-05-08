Phone and internet fraud is on the rise in Hong Kong, according to police. This most costly phone scam the police prevented this year would have cost the victim HK$980,000. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police’s special anti-fraud squad blocked nearly US$90 million in payments to phone and internet scammers in first quarter of 2019
- Frozen payments involved email fraud, online romance scams and investment fraud.
- Phone frauds include fake officials, bogus kidnappings and the “guess who I am” scam.
