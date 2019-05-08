Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Phone and internet fraud is on the rise in Hong Kong, according to police. This most costly phone scam the police prevented this year would have cost the victim HK$980,000. Photo: Reuters
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police’s special anti-fraud squad blocked nearly US$90 million in payments to phone and internet scammers in first quarter of 2019

  • Frozen payments involved email fraud, online romance scams and investment fraud.
  • Phone frauds include fake officials, bogus kidnappings and the “guess who I am” scam.
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 6:36pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 6:38pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Phone and internet fraud is on the rise in Hong Kong, according to police. This most costly phone scam the police prevented this year would have cost the victim HK$980,000. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.