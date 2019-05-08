Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

General image of a bundle of letter in a post officer's bag. One the top of it is a letter destined to SCMP's Tai Po office. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Sticky business: Hong Kong jail clerk gets 100 hours of community service for putting used stamps on work mail and pocketing the new ones

  • The 45-year-old clerical assistant at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre used the new stamps he saved for his own letters
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:31pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:31pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

General image of a bundle of letter in a post officer's bag. One the top of it is a letter destined to SCMP's Tai Po office. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.