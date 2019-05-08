Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

“Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung outside the High Court in Admiralty on Wednesday before the judicial review on the amendment of the Legislative Council rule book. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Hong Kong High Court to rule on constitutionality of controversial amendment to Legco house rule that limits filibustering

  • Debate centres on a crucial change to the council’s rules that reined in the pan-democrats’ frequent stalling tactics used to block bills or motions
  • Two-day hearing continues Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 11:02pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 11:56pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

“Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung outside the High Court in Admiralty on Wednesday before the judicial review on the amendment of the Legislative Council rule book. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.