“Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung outside the High Court in Admiralty on Wednesday before the judicial review on the amendment of the Legislative Council rule book. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong High Court to rule on constitutionality of controversial amendment to Legco house rule that limits filibustering
- Debate centres on a crucial change to the council’s rules that reined in the pan-democrats’ frequent stalling tactics used to block bills or motions
- Two-day hearing continues Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong courts
