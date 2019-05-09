Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yuen Chi-kui (left) arrive at the High Court for sentencing. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Two Mong Kok rioters with mental conditions each jailed for three years in Hong Kong despite pleas for leniency because of disorders

  • High Court jails Yung Wai-yip, 35, and Yuen Chi-kui, 28, over their roles in the 2016 unrest
  • Yung was convicted of two counts of rioting and one of assaulting police; Yuen pleaded guilty to two counts of rioting and one of arson
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:22pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 7:32pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yuen Chi-kui (left) arrive at the High Court for sentencing. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.