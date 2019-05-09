Yuen Chi-kui (left) arrive at the High Court for sentencing. Photo: Winson Wong
Two Mong Kok rioters with mental conditions each jailed for three years in Hong Kong despite pleas for leniency because of disorders
- High Court jails Yung Wai-yip, 35, and Yuen Chi-kui, 28, over their roles in the 2016 unrest
- Yung was convicted of two counts of rioting and one of assaulting police; Yuen pleaded guilty to two counts of rioting and one of arson
