Senior counsel Wong Yan-lung was representing the incumbent justice chief in court. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s former justice chief defends controversial rule change to tackle filibustering, arguing in court that legislature must evolve as changes come along
- Wong Yan-lung was responding to two judicial review applications on changes to quorums
- Amendment lowered quorum for crucial committee meetings from 35 to 20
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Senior counsel Wong Yan-lung was representing the incumbent justice chief in court. Photo: Edmond So