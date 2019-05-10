The new machines’ cameras will take three pictures, to let the user pick the best one. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Self-service kiosks to ease Hong Kong passport replacements from next week
- Immigration bosses unveil booths where applicants can fill in their details, take a photo and pay for their new papers in one go
- Waiting times to be cut to five days before collection
Topic | Travel news and advice
The new machines’ cameras will take three pictures, to let the user pick the best one. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The report says the proposed extradition bill could expose US citizens in Hong Kong to being handed over to Beijing on false pretences. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong extradition bill could pose risk to US national security and economic interests, warns congressional report
- The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says the proposed measures mean American citizens could end up being handed over to China for trial
- The report also suggested the bill, if passed, might provide grounds for the US to re-examine elements of its current relationship with Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The report says the proposed extradition bill could expose US citizens in Hong Kong to being handed over to Beijing on false pretences. Photo: AFP