The new machines’ cameras will take three pictures, to let the user pick the best one. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Self-service kiosks to ease Hong Kong passport replacements from next week

  • Immigration bosses unveil booths where applicants can fill in their details, take a photo and pay for their new papers in one go
  • Waiting times to be cut to five days before collection
Topic |   Travel news and advice
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 7:00am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 10 May, 2019

The new machines' cameras will take three pictures, to let the user pick the best one. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The report says the proposed extradition bill could expose US citizens in Hong Kong to being handed over to Beijing on false pretences. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong extradition bill could pose risk to US national security and economic interests, warns congressional report

  • The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says the proposed measures mean American citizens could end up being handed over to China for trial
  • The report also suggested the bill, if passed, might provide grounds for the US to re-examine elements of its current relationship with Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 1:24pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 8 May, 2019

The report says the proposed extradition bill could expose US citizens in Hong Kong to being handed over to Beijing on false pretences. Photo: AFP
