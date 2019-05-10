Channels

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Hong Kong on April 28 to protest a proposed law that would allow extraditions to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong democracy advocates bring their protest against extradition bill to US

  • If bill passes, Democratic Party founder Martin Lee warns, ‘there’s danger’ in coming to Hong Kong
  • Lee and activist Nathan Law have been asked to testify about the bill before the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Daniel Bases  

Nectar Gan  

Published: 5:29am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 10 May, 2019

Raymond Chan protests against Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a debate on the contentious extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tempers flare over controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong’s legislature as opposition lawmakers shout a profanity and call city leader Carrie Lam a liar

  • Legislative Council president Andrew Leung demands the removal of six lawmakers, including Claudia Mo who said Lam was ‘lying through her teeth’
  • Row erupts as Lam issues strongly-worded defence of extradition proposal, which will allow transfer of fugitives to any jurisdictions Hong Kong lacks a deal with – including mainland China
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:19pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 6:40am, 10 May, 2019

