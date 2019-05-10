In the first quarter of 2019, the Hong Kong police’s anti-fraud squad received 388 requests to block payments in fraud cases totalling more than HK$1.42 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Commercial email fraud dupes 179 Hong Kong and overseas companies, bilking US$51 million in first quarter of 2019
- Police handled 887 reports of commercial email scams in 2018, involving the loss of HK$1.71 billion. In 2017, firms lost HK$992 million
Topic | Scams and swindles
