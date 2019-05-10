Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In the first quarter of 2019, the Hong Kong police’s anti-fraud squad received 388 requests to block payments in fraud cases totalling more than HK$1.42 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
Law and Crime

Commercial email fraud dupes 179 Hong Kong and overseas companies, bilking US$51 million in first quarter of 2019

  • Police handled 887 reports of commercial email scams in 2018, involving the loss of HK$1.71 billion. In 2017, firms lost HK$992 million
Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 5:51pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:37pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

In the first quarter of 2019, the Hong Kong police’s anti-fraud squad received 388 requests to block payments in fraud cases totalling more than HK$1.42 billion. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.