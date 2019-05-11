Channels

Angus Leung at the top court on Tuesday. Leung succeeded in his challenge against the Civil Service Bureau at the Court of First Instance, but lost at a lower appeal court. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Karon Monaghan, lawyer in landmark Hong Kong LGBT case over gay civil servant’s benefits, says city activists well placed to fight for equality in the courts

  • Basic Law and Bill of Rights empower judges to strike down unconstitutional laws, says British QC
  • But conservative group slams idea of social change by court decree, saying it is a matter for the government and legislature
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 6:05pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 7:28pm, 11 May, 2019

