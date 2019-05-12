Channels

Officers investigate the scene after the shots were fired. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Hong Kong policeman shoots three times at driver trying to run him over in Tuen Mun

  • The 24-year-old was hit in the arm and arrested
  • Superintendent says officer had ‘no other choice’ but to shoot
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 11:27am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 11:38am, 12 May, 2019

Yung Shue O village in Sai Kung district. Photo: Wikipedia
Law and Crime

Elderly man killed after small fibreglass boat collides with unidentified yacht off Sai Kung

  • Police said the boats collided near the village of Yung Shue O, with the older man tossed into the sea.
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 2:38pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:38pm, 21 Apr, 2019

