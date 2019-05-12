Officers investigate the scene after the shots were fired. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong policeman shoots three times at driver trying to run him over in Tuen Mun
- The 24-year-old was hit in the arm and arrested
- Superintendent says officer had ‘no other choice’ but to shoot
Topic | Hong Kong police
Yung Shue O village in Sai Kung district. Photo: Wikipedia
Elderly man killed after small fibreglass boat collides with unidentified yacht off Sai Kung
- Police said the boats collided near the village of Yung Shue O, with the older man tossed into the sea.
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
