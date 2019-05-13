Picture shows six motorcycles impounded by police in the operation. The six motorcycles which have 1,000cc engines or above, were running uphill along Route Twists heading toward the city’s tallest peak - Tai Mo Shan - in Tai Mo Shan Country Park at about 10am, according to police. The bikes included a BMW K1300R, Suzuki and Yamaha. Photo: HK Police
Six Hong Kong motorcyclists have BMW, a Suzuki and Yamaha bikes seized over suspected illegal modifications
- The bikers were heading along Route Twisk toward the city’s highest peak when noise from their exhaust pipes caught traffic officers’ attention
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The KMB vehicle was engulfed in flame near Exchange Square bus terminal. Photo: Facebook
Road closed in Central after KMB bus bursts into flames in the heart of Hong Kong
- No one was injured in the inferno, and police were investigating the cause
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
