Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Picture shows six motorcycles impounded by police in the operation. The six motorcycles which have 1,000cc engines or above, were running uphill along Route Twists heading toward the city’s tallest peak - Tai Mo Shan - in Tai Mo Shan Country Park at about 10am, according to police. The bikes included a BMW K1300R, Suzuki and Yamaha. Photo: HK Police
Law and Crime

Six Hong Kong motorcyclists have BMW, a Suzuki and Yamaha bikes seized over suspected illegal modifications

  • The bikers were heading along Route Twisk toward the city’s highest peak when noise from their exhaust pipes caught traffic officers’ attention
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 3:52pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 4:22pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Picture shows six motorcycles impounded by police in the operation. The six motorcycles which have 1,000cc engines or above, were running uphill along Route Twists heading toward the city’s tallest peak - Tai Mo Shan - in Tai Mo Shan Country Park at about 10am, according to police. The bikes included a BMW K1300R, Suzuki and Yamaha. Photo: HK Police
READ FULL ARTICLE
The KMB vehicle was engulfed in flame near Exchange Square bus terminal. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Road closed in Central after KMB bus bursts into flames in the heart of Hong Kong

  • No one was injured in the inferno, and police were investigating the cause
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 10:58pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The KMB vehicle was engulfed in flame near Exchange Square bus terminal. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.