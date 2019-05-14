Siao’s case will return to court on June 18 after the magistrate gave the defence more time to consider the prosecutors’ proposal. Photo: Felix Wong
Celebrity tutor Weslie Siao all smiles as Hong Kong prosecutors change tack in exam-leak case
- After the top court shot down for good the use of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ offence in smartphone-related crimes, prosecutors will rely on misconduct charges
- The 42-year-old and his three co-defendants will return to court on June 18
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Siao’s case will return to court on June 18 after the magistrate gave the defence more time to consider the prosecutors’ proposal. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has a problem with prosecuting upskirters. Photo: Fung Chang
The legal back-and-forth over upskirt pictures in Hong Kong
- Why a court ruling in April sparked a call for new laws to tackle the act
- Before the top court’s judgment, people caught taking upskirt photos often faced charges that were too broad and vague
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong has a problem with prosecuting upskirters. Photo: Fung Chang