Siao's case will return to court on June 18 after the magistrate gave the defence more time to consider the prosecutors' proposal. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Celebrity tutor Weslie Siao all smiles as Hong Kong prosecutors change tack in exam-leak case

  • After the top court shot down for good the use of a ‘one-size-fits-all’ offence in smartphone-related crimes, prosecutors will rely on misconduct charges
  • The 42-year-old and his three co-defendants will return to court on June 18
Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 4:30pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 4:30pm, 14 May, 2019

Siao’s case will return to court on June 18 after the magistrate gave the defence more time to consider the prosecutors’ proposal. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has a problem with prosecuting upskirters. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

The legal back-and-forth over upskirt pictures in Hong Kong

  • Why a court ruling in April sparked a call for new laws to tackle the act
  • Before the top court’s judgment, people caught taking upskirt photos often faced charges that were too broad and vague
Crime in Hong Kong
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 2 May, 2019

Hong Kong has a problem with prosecuting upskirters. Photo: Fung Chang
