Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joshua Wong is escorted from Hong Kong’s High Court after winning an appeal to reduce his prison sentence, then being sent back to jail to serve it. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Occupy poster boy Joshua Wong returns to jail in Hong Kong despite winning appeal for lighter sentence

  • Activist was previously found guilty of contempt after not leaving a site in Mong Kok that judges had ordered cleared
  • Wong’s sentence has been reduced from three to two months
Topic |   Occupy Central
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 2:39pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:42pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joshua Wong is escorted from Hong Kong’s High Court after winning an appeal to reduce his prison sentence, then being sent back to jail to serve it. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Emotions run high outside West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Four of nine Occupy leaders jailed for up to 16 months over roles in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement

  • Sentencing marks the end of years of prosecutions brought against leaders and participants in 79-day protests
  • Lawmaker Tanya Chan has sentencing adjourned over life-threatening condition requiring brain surgery
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:46am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:36am, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emotions run high outside West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.