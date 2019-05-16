Joshua Wong is escorted from Hong Kong’s High Court after winning an appeal to reduce his prison sentence, then being sent back to jail to serve it. Photo: Felix Wong
Occupy poster boy Joshua Wong returns to jail in Hong Kong despite winning appeal for lighter sentence
- Activist was previously found guilty of contempt after not leaving a site in Mong Kok that judges had ordered cleared
- Wong’s sentence has been reduced from three to two months
Emotions run high outside West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Four of nine Occupy leaders jailed for up to 16 months over roles in Hong Kong’s 2014 umbrella movement
- Sentencing marks the end of years of prosecutions brought against leaders and participants in 79-day protests
- Lawmaker Tanya Chan has sentencing adjourned over life-threatening condition requiring brain surgery
