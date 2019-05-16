Cheung Kin-wah arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai before being found guilty on five counts of indecent assault. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former care home warden and Hong Kong Paralympian faces jail for indecent assault of 7-year-old girl in 1980s
- Bronze medallist Cheung Kin-wah to be sentenced on June 6
- He was found guilty on five counts of assault on visually impaired victim
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Cheung Kin-wah arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai before being found guilty on five counts of indecent assault. Photo: Sam Tsang