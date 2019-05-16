Channels

The High Court also heard Lam was a reoffender who had been jailed for six years in 2013 after being found guilty of rape. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Salesman pressured teenager into having sex with him by claiming he was police informer, Hong Kong court hears

  • Lam Kai-man took 18-year-old woman to love hotel in Kwun Tong having paid for compensated dating
  • When they got more intimate, he told her he was an informer collecting intelligence on compensated dating
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:39pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 7:39pm, 16 May, 2019

