The High Court also heard Lam was a reoffender who had been jailed for six years in 2013 after being found guilty of rape. Photo: Felix Wong
Salesman pressured teenager into having sex with him by claiming he was police informer, Hong Kong court hears
- Lam Kai-man took 18-year-old woman to love hotel in Kwun Tong having paid for compensated dating
- When they got more intimate, he told her he was an informer collecting intelligence on compensated dating
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The High Court also heard Lam was a reoffender who had been jailed for six years in 2013 after being found guilty of rape. Photo: Felix Wong