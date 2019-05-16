Channels

The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong criminal jailed once again for theft and robberies, including two at knifepoint of prostitutes

  • Lau Ka-ning, 47, was sentenced to six years and eight months after pleading guilty to the charges for offences committed in late 2017 and early 2018
  • The serial offender bound and gagged the prostitutes after robbing them in separate incidents and also stole HK$80,000 from a friend
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 9:15pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 16 May, 2019

