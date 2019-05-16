The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong criminal jailed once again for theft and robberies, including two at knifepoint of prostitutes
- Lau Ka-ning, 47, was sentenced to six years and eight months after pleading guilty to the charges for offences committed in late 2017 and early 2018
- The serial offender bound and gagged the prostitutes after robbing them in separate incidents and also stole HK$80,000 from a friend
