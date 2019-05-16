Mandy Wong, who was jailed for 15 years last June for neglecting her seven-year-old daughter to the point of near death. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Law Reform Commission recommends change in law to hold parents and carers accountable in abuse cases that lead to death or serious harm
- The recommendation aims to stiffen penalties for child neglect and ensure those who fail to intervene do not escape punishment
- People with a duty of care will face up to 20 years in prison if a victim dies and up to 15 years if they suffer serious harm
Topic | Law
More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
New rule seeks to stop abuse of China’s child fashion models
- Authorities in e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province take action after public expresses outrage as slew of reports of abuse appear online
- Regulation limits number of hours, days youngsters can work and bans brands from using children under 10 as spokespeople
Topic | China Society
