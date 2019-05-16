Channels

Mandy Wong, who was jailed for 15 years last June for neglecting her seven-year-old daughter to the point of near death. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s Law Reform Commission recommends change in law to hold parents and carers accountable in abuse cases that lead to death or serious harm

  • The recommendation aims to stiffen penalties for child neglect and ensure those who fail to intervene do not escape punishment
  • People with a duty of care will face up to 20 years in prison if a victim dies and up to 15 years if they suffer serious harm
Topic |   Law
Victor Ting  

Naomi Ng  

Published: 10:12pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 16 May, 2019

More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
Society

New rule seeks to stop abuse of China’s child fashion models

  • Authorities in e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province take action after public expresses outrage as slew of reports of abuse appear online
  • Regulation limits number of hours, days youngsters can work and bans brands from using children under 10 as spokespeople
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:18pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 10:18pm, 10 May, 2019

