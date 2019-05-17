Shun Tin Estate, where the 85-year-old woman died. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Woman, 89, arrested for manslaughter of 85-year-old at Hong Kong old people’s home
- The two women got into a fight in the evening at the residential facility on Kwun Tong
- The younger woman lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where she was later declared dead
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Shun Tin Estate, where the 85-year-old woman died. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Extra rat control measures will be put in place after the latest cases. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong health authorities find three new cases of rat hepatitis E infection in humans, including in elderly man who died of unspecified illness
- Each case involved an elderly man with underlying liver function issues
- Investigations have not been able to track down source of the infections
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Extra rat control measures will be put in place after the latest cases. Photo: Shutterstock