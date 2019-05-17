Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The American tourist had booked the flat in Mong Kok through Airbnb. Photo: Shutterstock
Law and Crime

American tourist seriously scalded while taking hot shower in Airbnb flat in Hong Kong awarded HK$2.63 million

  • Court rules owner had a duty to ensure everything in the flat was safe for visitors
  • Woman said her social life had been affected due to injuries she suffered to her upper body and limbs
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:55pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The American tourist had booked the flat in Mong Kok through Airbnb. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.