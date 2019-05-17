The American tourist had booked the flat in Mong Kok through Airbnb. Photo: Shutterstock
American tourist seriously scalded while taking hot shower in Airbnb flat in Hong Kong awarded HK$2.63 million
- Court rules owner had a duty to ensure everything in the flat was safe for visitors
- Woman said her social life had been affected due to injuries she suffered to her upper body and limbs
