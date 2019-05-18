More than 450 cars were stopped by police in a clampdown on drink-driving on Saturday. Photo: Handout
High-speed chase over Tsing Ma Bridge ends in crash, Hong Kong driver arrested on suspicion of possessing crystal meth and driving offences
- Three people arrested during police crackdown in New Territories on drink-driving
- Officers forced into pursuit after driver attempts a getaway
