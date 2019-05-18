Channels

Officers seized more than 150 arcade machines, including fishing games and slot machines. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Law and Crime

Triad-linked gambling dens in Hong Kong smashed in citywide police operation

  • Officers say the venues, many of them in central Kowloon, were used to peddle drugs and offer high-interest loans
  • Two 15-year-olds and several migrants were among 135 people arrested
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 8:13pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 8:13pm, 18 May, 2019

Officers seized more than 150 arcade machines, including fishing games and slot machines. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Ten grams of suspected Ice was found hidden in a bust of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Mao Zedong drugs bust: suspected methamphetamine found in sculpture of late Chinese leader’s head during raids in Hong Kong

  • Three arrested in separate raids including elderly man detained over heroin possession
Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 1:19pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 2:07pm, 7 May, 2019

Ten grams of suspected Ice was found hidden in a bust of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Photo: Handout
