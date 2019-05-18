Officers seized more than 150 arcade machines, including fishing games and slot machines. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Triad-linked gambling dens in Hong Kong smashed in citywide police operation
- Officers say the venues, many of them in central Kowloon, were used to peddle drugs and offer high-interest loans
- Two 15-year-olds and several migrants were among 135 people arrested
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Ten grams of suspected Ice was found hidden in a bust of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Photo: Handout
Mao Zedong drugs bust: suspected methamphetamine found in sculpture of late Chinese leader’s head during raids in Hong Kong
- Three arrested in separate raids including elderly man detained over heroin possession
Topic | Drugs
