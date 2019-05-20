The suspect was found hiding at a quay near the statue of Kwun Yum in Repulse Bay. Photo: SCMP
Barefoot burglar nabbed after police follow trail of blood from luxury home in Hong Kong
- Police believe suspect, 22, took off his shoes to avoid making a noise before he climbed onto first-floor glass canopy of the four-storey house in Repulse Bay
- He fled empty-handed after triggering alarm, leaving behind his rucksack
Topic | Crime
