The suspect was found hiding at a quay near the statue of Kwun Yum in Repulse Bay. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Barefoot burglar nabbed after police follow trail of blood from luxury home in Hong Kong

  • Police believe suspect, 22, took off his shoes to avoid making a noise before he climbed onto first-floor glass canopy of the four-storey house in Repulse Bay
  • He fled empty-handed after triggering alarm, leaving behind his rucksack
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 4:11pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 4:11pm, 20 May, 2019

