Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. The victim of Monday’s robbery was admitted for wounds to his arms and head. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police hunt for armed gang who stole HK$1.8 million in daring To Kwa Wan hold-up – in second such robbery in Kowloon City this month
- Police say attackers appeared familiar with the victim and knew when he would arrive at money exchange shop
- Victim taken to hospital with wounds to head and arms
Topic | Crime
