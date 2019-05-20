Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wilson Fung Wing-yip (left), the former deputy secretary for economic development and labour, arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong government official Wilson Fung accused of concealing HK$510,000 sweetener from sister-in-law of gaming tycoon Stanley Ho

  • Prosecutors accuse former deputy secretary for economic development and labour of serious misconduct in public office
  • Cheyenne Chan, former HK Express director, also charged over a 2004 payment made when Fung was responsible for air traffic rights
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 9:30pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:48pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wilson Fung Wing-yip (left), the former deputy secretary for economic development and labour, arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.