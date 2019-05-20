Wilson Fung Wing-yip (left), the former deputy secretary for economic development and labour, arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Former Hong Kong government official Wilson Fung accused of concealing HK$510,000 sweetener from sister-in-law of gaming tycoon Stanley Ho
- Prosecutors accuse former deputy secretary for economic development and labour of serious misconduct in public office
- Cheyenne Chan, former HK Express director, also charged over a 2004 payment made when Fung was responsible for air traffic rights
Topic | Hong Kong courts
