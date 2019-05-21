Philippine Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales. Photo: Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales Facebook (undated photo)
Former Philippine Supreme Court official who accused President Xi Jinping of crimes against humanity at International Criminal Court ‘held’ by Hong Kong immigration officers
- Conchita Carpio-Morales stopped for questioning after landing at the city’s airport on Tuesday
- The ex-head of Ombudsman of the Philippines allowed to enter Hong Kong following questioning but chose to leave, says foreign affairs secretary
Topic | Xi Jinping
Philippine Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales. Photo: Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales Facebook (undated photo)