Cheyenne Chan (centre), a businesswoman who is the sister-in-law of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, appears at District Court, where she is on trial accused of bribing an official. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Gaming tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law was in unhappy marriage when she first met former Hong Kong official Wilson Fung – who she is accused of giving HK$510,000 bribe

  • Cheyenne Chan is accused of paying deposit on Fung’s purchase of HK$10.2 million flat at One Robinson Place in the Mid-Levels in 2004
  • District Court told how Chan ‘lost the centre of her life’ when she discovered husband’s affair a year or two earlier
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 9:33pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 9:58pm, 21 May, 2019

