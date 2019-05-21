Cheyenne Chan (centre), a businesswoman who is the sister-in-law of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, appears at District Court, where she is on trial accused of bribing an official. Photo: Nora Tam
Gaming tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law was in unhappy marriage when she first met former Hong Kong official Wilson Fung – who she is accused of giving HK$510,000 bribe
- Cheyenne Chan is accused of paying deposit on Fung’s purchase of HK$10.2 million flat at One Robinson Place in the Mid-Levels in 2004
- District Court told how Chan ‘lost the centre of her life’ when she discovered husband’s affair a year or two earlier
Topic | Hong Kong courts
