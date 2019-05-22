Police intercepted a white Mercedes-Benz and another car at the junction of Shek Kin Street and Ta Chuen Ping Street in Kwai Chung. Photo: Handout
Eight arrested over faked HK$1.8 million robbery in Hong Kong after infighting over money leads police to gang
- Man claimed his briefcase, carrying about HK$1.78 million in cash, had been snatched by robbers on Monday
- Later in afternoon, gang member was seen being forcibly taken into car in Kwai Chung and police were called
Topic | Crime
Police intercepted a white Mercedes-Benz and another car at the junction of Shek Kin Street and Ta Chuen Ping Street in Kwai Chung. Photo: Handout