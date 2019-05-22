Ray Wong appears at Kowloon City Court in April 2016. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong fugitives wanted over Mong Kok riots granted asylum in Germany where they have been in hiding since skipping bail almost two years ago
- Roy Wong and Alan Li fled in 2017 after unrest that left 130 people injured
- Pair were members of localist group Hong Kong Indigenous, whose spokesman Edward Leung was jailed for six years
