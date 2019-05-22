Conchita Carpio-Morales, a former Supreme Court associate justice, was ‘held’ when she arrived at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Facebook
Philippines demands explanation from Hong Kong over grilling of former official who accused President Xi Jinping of crimes against humanity at International Criminal Court
- Former Supreme Court associate justice Conchita Carpio-Morales was held for three hours at airport by immigration officers
- She was one of two officials to file a complaint against President Xi Jinping with International Criminal Court
