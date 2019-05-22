Lam Lok-man was found hanged in a staff toilet at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Handout
Inmates must work in pairs when cleaning areas in security camera blind spots, Hong Kong Coroner’s Court rules, after man facing rape charge hanged himself
- Recommendation concludes inquest into death of Lam Lok-man who was found hanged at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2017
- Official statistics show there were 99 cases of self-harm among people in custody in 2017, of which three were fatal
