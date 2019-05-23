Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left) Police officers Hui Chung-hang and Joseph Luk, and senior labour officer Yeung Chi-kit. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Unwary jobseekers lose HK$19 million as fraudsters in Hong Kong take out hefty loans using personal details of victims or ask for deposits to secure bogus work

  • Number of fraud cases involving false job offers increased from 33 in 2017 to 143 in 2018, according to police
  • Scammers meet job hopefuls and ask for personal details such as identity card number and then use the information to take out loans
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:00am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Police officers Hui Chung-hang and Joseph Luk, and senior labour officer Yeung Chi-kit. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.