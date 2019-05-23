(From left) Police officers Hui Chung-hang and Joseph Luk, and senior labour officer Yeung Chi-kit. Photo: Nora Tam
Unwary jobseekers lose HK$19 million as fraudsters in Hong Kong take out hefty loans using personal details of victims or ask for deposits to secure bogus work
- Number of fraud cases involving false job offers increased from 33 in 2017 to 143 in 2018, according to police
- Scammers meet job hopefuls and ask for personal details such as identity card number and then use the information to take out loans
