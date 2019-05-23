David Pannick has represented the Hong Kong government in nine judicial review cases. Photo: SCMP
Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau wins permission to hire top British human rights lawyer David Pannick in court fight against controversial Hong Kong extradition bill
- Pannick, who specialises in public law, has also represented Hong Kong government in a number of high-profile constitutional cases
- Lau, jailed in absentia for more than five years in Macau, lodged a judicial challenge against the government in April
