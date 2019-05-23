Former Philippines Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales promises not to spend her money in Hong Kong any more after her experience at city immigration. Photo: EPA-EFE
Conchita Carpio-Morales, a former Philippine Supreme Court judge and staunch critic of President Xi Jinping, says she will never visit Hong Kong again following ‘immigration ordeal’
- Morales refuses to spend any more money in the city after abandoning holiday in response to three-hour immigration grilling
- Philippine grandee attributes airport ‘ordeal’ to her legal action against the Chinese President
