The Customs and Excise Department seized about 3kg of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of HK$570,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on May 20. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong teenager arrested on suspicion of posting US$73,000 worth of cannabis from New York to his Chai Wan home
- Three kilograms of the drug concealed in vacuum-sealed bags marked as containing clothes in Hongkong Post consignment
- Customs pledge to escalate crackdown on drug trafficking via post or courier as figures reveal huge mark-up for city drug dealers
