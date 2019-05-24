Andrew Edward Tse said he introduced the defendants to each other in 2003. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law and ex-official Wilson Fung had private relationship, gaming mogul’s nephew tells bribery trial
- Ho’s nephew Andrew Edward Tse was asked to describe the relationship between defendants during District Court trial
- Tse said he introduced Chan to Fung in 2003 after the official became head of the government’s aviation division
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Andrew Edward Tse said he introduced the defendants to each other in 2003. Photo: Jasmine Siu