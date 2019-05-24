Channels

Andrew Edward Tse said he introduced the defendants to each other in 2003. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law and ex-official Wilson Fung had private relationship, gaming mogul’s nephew tells bribery trial

  • Ho’s nephew Andrew Edward Tse was asked to describe the relationship between defendants during District Court trial
  • Tse said he introduced Chan to Fung in 2003 after the official became head of the government’s aviation division
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 7:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 24 May, 2019

Andrew Edward Tse said he introduced the defendants to each other in 2003. Photo: Jasmine Siu
