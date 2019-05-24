Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From front left) Community leaders Jimmy Singh Baljinder, Rizwan Ullah and EOC member Ferrick Chu at a media session. Behind them are other representatives from ethnic minority groups. Photo: Victor Ting
Law and Crime

Indian, Sikh and Pakistani communities join forces in urging Hong Kong government to step up measures against sex abuse of ethnic minority children

  • Call follows recent arrest of concern group leader over child porn and assault on minors
  • Fears about tarnishing family name in small local communities may deter some victims from speaking up
Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 9:52am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:26am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From front left) Community leaders Jimmy Singh Baljinder, Rizwan Ullah and EOC member Ferrick Chu at a media session. Behind them are other representatives from ethnic minority groups. Photo: Victor Ting
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.