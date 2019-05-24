Channels

Friday's robbery was not the first theft of gaming chips in the former Portuguese colony this year. Photo: Reuters
Law and Crime

Two pepper-sprayed as Macau casino robbers net HK$3 million in chips at Four Seasons Hotel

  • Police on the hunt for two men after attack which injured croupier and security guard
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:15pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:22pm, 24 May, 2019

Friday’s robbery was not the first theft of gaming chips in the former Portuguese colony this year. Photo: Reuters
The Customs and Excise Department seized about 3kg of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of HK$570,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on May 20. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong teenager arrested on suspicion of posting US$73,000 worth of cannabis from New York to his Chai Wan home

  • Three kilograms of drug concealed in vacuum-sealed bags marked as containing clothes in Hongkong Post consignment
  • Customs pledge to escalate crackdown on drug trafficking via post or courier as figures reveal huge mark-up for city drug dealers
Topic |   Drugs
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 9:30pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 23 May, 2019

The Customs and Excise Department seized about 3kg of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of HK$570,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on May 20. Photo: Handout
