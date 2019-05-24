Friday’s robbery was not the first theft of gaming chips in the former Portuguese colony this year. Photo: Reuters
Two pepper-sprayed as Macau casino robbers net HK$3 million in chips at Four Seasons Hotel
- Police on the hunt for two men after attack which injured croupier and security guard
Topic | Crime
The Customs and Excise Department seized about 3kg of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of HK$570,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on May 20. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong teenager arrested on suspicion of posting US$73,000 worth of cannabis from New York to his Chai Wan home
- Three kilograms of drug concealed in vacuum-sealed bags marked as containing clothes in Hongkong Post consignment
- Customs pledge to escalate crackdown on drug trafficking via post or courier as figures reveal huge mark-up for city drug dealers
Topic | Drugs
