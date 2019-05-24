Avery Ng said he had expected the justice department to challenge the verdict. Photo: Felix Wong
Prosecutors seek to bring case against activist acquitted of assaulting police officer with tuna sandwich to Hong Kong’s top court
- Activist Avery Ng was acquitted on appeal over incident in which he threw sandwich as then-leader CY Leung went to polling station in 2016
- Magistrate had earlier sentenced him to three weeks in jail after he was found guilty of one count of common assault
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Avery Ng said he had expected the justice department to challenge the verdict. Photo: Felix Wong