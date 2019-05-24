Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sandra Birch Lee said she demanded honesty from her colleagues. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Law and Crime

Ex-official accused of accepting bribe never revealed his personal dealings with gaming tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law, former boss tells Hong Kong court

  • Former economic development chief Sandra Birch Lee says she would not accept a colleague having monetary transactions in private
  • She said her deputy Wilson Fung had never declared he had monetary and property dealings with his co-accused Cheyenne Chan
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 9:26pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:18pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sandra Birch Lee said she demanded honesty from her colleagues. Photo: Jasmine Siu
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.