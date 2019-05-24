Sandra Birch Lee said she demanded honesty from her colleagues. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Ex-official accused of accepting bribe never revealed his personal dealings with gaming tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law, former boss tells Hong Kong court
- Former economic development chief Sandra Birch Lee says she would not accept a colleague having monetary transactions in private
- She said her deputy Wilson Fung had never declared he had monetary and property dealings with his co-accused Cheyenne Chan
