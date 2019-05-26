The car hit advertising displays at a bus stop before coming to a stop. Photo: Facebook
Elderly passenger dies after car loses control, mounts pavement and slams into bus stop in Hong Kong
- Two others in car and four pedestrians also hurt in accident, according to police
- Passenger in his 80s sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei but pronounced dead at around 4pm
