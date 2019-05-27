Wilson Fung had described his relationship with Cheyenne Chan as intimate, according to an investigator. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Former senior Hong Kong official Wilson Fung and co-defendant in bribery trial had relationship like ‘husband and wife’, court hears
- Wilson Fung also told investigators he dared not tell his wife about his long-term intimate relationship with co-defendant Cheyenne Chan, tycoon Stanley Ho’s sister-in-law
- District judge Douglas Yau rules there is a case to answer
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Wilson Fung had described his relationship with Cheyenne Chan as intimate, according to an investigator. Photo: K.Y. Cheng