A father who raped his daughter during abuse that spanned a decade has been jailed for 16 years at the High Court. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong dad jailed for 16 years for ‘despicable’ sexual abuse of his daughter over a decade, including six rapes
- Abuse that ‘even beasts could not match’ started when the girl was just nine years old
- In one attack, the father tells her: ‘There is no use in yelling. Mum is not here’
Topic | Crime
