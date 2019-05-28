Ma Wai-kuen (centre), the other sister of the defendant Ma Wai-king leaves Eastern Court on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Mentally disabled Hong Kong woman who gouged out her sister’s eye sent to psychiatric hospital after court rules her unfit to stand trial
- Court told that 59-year-old has intellectual capacity of a 21-month-old child
- Ma Wai-king ordered to detention at Castle Peak Hospital for six months
