Older men in Hong Kong are falling victim to thieves, who lead them to what they believe will be a sexual or massage experience. Photo: Antony Dickson
Sex and massages offered in Hong Kong by women who then steal from male targets, police investigate whether organised gang is behind spate of thefts
- More than HK$100,000 worth of belongings stolen within days from three men ensnared by prospect of intimate services
- A 65-year-old man has trousers down when two women swipe gold chain
Topic | Crime
