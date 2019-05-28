Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Older men in Hong Kong are falling victim to thieves, who lead them to what they believe will be a sexual or massage experience. Photo: Antony Dickson
Law and Crime

Sex and massages offered in Hong Kong by women who then steal from male targets, police investigate whether organised gang is behind spate of thefts

  • More than HK$100,000 worth of belongings stolen within days from three men ensnared by prospect of intimate services
  • A 65-year-old man has trousers down when two women swipe gold chain
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 4:45pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Older men in Hong Kong are falling victim to thieves, who lead them to what they believe will be a sexual or massage experience. Photo: Antony Dickson
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.