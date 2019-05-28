The barrister for the plaintiff described the government’s refusal to let same-sex couples marry and enjoy the same rights as shutting them out of a ‘private member club’. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Now or never’ for Hong Kong LGBT couples to secure right to marriage and civil unions, as court challenge to government begins
- The case, filed by a woman known only as MK, contends that marriage laws deprive same-sex couples of access to certain rights
- The plaintiff’s counsel says if the court challenge fails, marriage equality legislation will have to wait for the Basic Law to be amended
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The barrister for the plaintiff described the government’s refusal to let same-sex couples marry and enjoy the same rights as shutting them out of a ‘private member club’. Photo: Sam Tsang