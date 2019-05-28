Channels

Wilson Fung arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai for his trial. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong official Wilson Fung insists he was ‘absolutely loyal to government’ despite hiding his illicit tryst and secret getaways with businesswoman

  • Court sees intimate photos of former deputy labour secretary’s trips to Macau and Washington with Cheyenne Chan
  • Fung kept quiet about potential conflict of interest over lover’s business dealings
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:30pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 28 May, 2019

