Wilson Fung arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai for his trial. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong official Wilson Fung insists he was ‘absolutely loyal to government’ despite hiding his illicit tryst and secret getaways with businesswoman
- Court sees intimate photos of former deputy labour secretary’s trips to Macau and Washington with Cheyenne Chan
- Fung kept quiet about potential conflict of interest over lover’s business dealings
